5th Round of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue concludes

5th Round of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue (AFDD) concluded here at Ministry of Defence from April 28-30.

Pakistan delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, Hi(M) Retd, Secretary Defence while Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

During the interaction, both sides reviewed the existing scope of bilateral defence collaboration and expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved under the umbrella of AFDD. Both leaders also exchanged views on regional security and common challenges being faced by both countries and showed their resolve to assist and support each other.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen defence collaboration covering all domains.

The next round of AFDD meeting is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in 2026.