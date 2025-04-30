Nation stands united with armed forces: Maryam Nawaz: Punjab CM relaunches laptop scheme after eight-year hiatus

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that tension is prevailing on the borders but there is no need to be afraid of anything and keep yours spirit high. Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony under the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme, she said, “Our brave sons, daughters and the entire nation stand with the Pakistan Army. The youth are giving a strong message of standing with the Pakistan Army. Seeing the amount of love of our youth for Pakistan, I have great hope that the future of Pakistan is very bright.”

She said, “I only want one promise from our children that whenever they take any step, it will be taken for the welfare and prosperity of this country. If the youth pledge that every step will be taken for the well-being of Pakistan, then there is no bigger guarantee for the bright future of Pakistan. I am Pakistani first and then Punjabi. Children from other provinces send messages of getting laptops. The Chief Ministers of other provinces should also give laptops and scholarships to their students.”

She added, “Give the talented students everything including scholarships, laptops, e-bikes as they are our bright future. The talented students are today’s superstars. The relationship of love and respect with the talented students will last forever. Seeing the laptops, children will feel the love and care of Maryam Nawaz Sharif for them. It took a little while to distribute Honhaar scholarships and laptops to the talented students. Time is allocated for every meeting, but there is no time limit for meeting with the students.”

She said, “Now a days, people deem politics bad, but in reality politics is meant to serve the public with sincerity and honesty. Ration cards have been given to 12.5 lac workers for a monthly subsidy of Rs 3,000. I feel overjoyed to sit among the talented students. Laptops are being given to 14,000 students of Lahore division on met without any discrimination. While giving laptops and Honhaar scholarship to the talented students, no one asked them which party they belong to. I am glad to know that 60% of the talented students are female who obtained Honhaar scholarships and laptops.”

She added, “I request all the students and parents not to express their gratitude to me, rather it is their right. I have come to congratulate the talented students. I feel more rejoice than the parents over the success of the talented students. I feel as much pride as the parents feel over the success of their children. All possible resources have been allocated to fulfill all the dreams of the talented students.”

She said, “Nearly one lac applications were received for laptops. The future of Pakistan will be bright if children get scholarships and laptops on merit. Awarding scholarships, laptops and e-bikes is just a pretext to meet my talented sons and daughters. The world has stepped into the era of technology, in order to compete with the modern world, usage of laptops is highly imperative.”

She said, “I attained fulfillment of Allah Almighty as not a single scholarship and laptop has been awarded without merit. All the students of Punjab who have fulfilled the criteria of merit have been given laptops. All the dreams of all the talented students living in Punjab will be fulfilled. One lac laptops will be distributed to the talented students every year. I commend Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, as he is very famous and popular among all the students of Punjab. The way Rana Sikandar Hayat has taken care of the children is highly appreciable.”

She added, “Most of the young ministers are part of my cabinet. I pay tribute and salute to the parents of those female students who helped their children to attain higher education despite having scarce resources. I pay tribute to those female students who made their parents feel proud of them by making a mark in the field of education. Laptop Scheme being launched during the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had been halted for the last five years. I thank to Allah Almighty that the laptop scheme has restarted again. The Honhaar Scholarship program was started with 30,000 students and after seeing the demand of the children, it has been increased to 50,000 students.”

She said, “I felt emotionally disturbed over hearing heartrending stories of the children during the Honhaar Scholarship ceremony. When I was in jail, I received the tragic news of my mother’s death and I also remained in the death cell. I urge the female students to live their life with courage and dignity. If the girls possess courage and determination, no power in the world can defeat them. A girl’s father told her that either her cancer-stricken mother will be treated or she will be able to study. Now the talented students facing financial constraints can continue their studies with the help of Honhaar Scholarship, program. My soul shivers after listening the sad stories of talented students.”

The Chief Minister said, “I want my children to continue their education without any financial stress. The children should study well, pass their exams with good marks and progress in their practical life. I thank the Vice Chancellor and faculty members of the University of Engineering & Technology. Those wearing uniform protect and safeguard the nation and our dear homeland. Those who disgraced the sanctity of uniform are behind the bars today. The future of those who work against the national interests is dark. The children of those who commit terrorism are living abroad.”