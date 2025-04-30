99 Gwadar students awarded Chinese scholarships

Amid blossoming Pak-China educational cooperation, 99 Gwadar students have been awarded “Chinese Consular Scholarship Program” in a ceremony held at the Gwadar Business Center.

The scholarship was conferred to 30 females and 39 male students in the fields of Pharm D, BBA, Sociology, Fine Arts, MBBS, Mphil, B.ED, LLB, Public Administration, Civil Engineering, Radiology, Fisheries, Political Science, Botany, Bio Chemistry and Management Science.

These students belong to the University of Gwadar, Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute and other universities.

Speaking online on this occasion, Chinese Consul General Karachi Yang Yundong termed the event a significant milestone in facilitating deserving students for quality education in various fields.

The Consular General highlighted the initiatives Chinese government has taken in Gwadar in the form of solar panel distribution, food programs, livelihood initiatives and educational and health development programs.

He assured more such projects will be launched in the coming months, according to a published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.