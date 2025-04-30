Anwar Majeed seeks acquittal in money laundering case

OMNI Group Chief Anwar Majeed on Wednesday sought acquittal in ongoing money laundering case against him.

As per details, a hearing of the money laundering case was held in the banking court in Karachi. Accused Hussain Lawai and others appeared before the court. During today’s hearing Anwar Majeed, through his lawyer, submitted a petition seeking acquittal from the case. His counsel argued that 20 accused, including Faryal Talpur, have already been excluded from the case. He pleaded that no evidence exists against him and the case should be dismissed. The banking court adjourned further proceedings until May 13.

In 2020, an accountability court in Islamabad indicted OMNI Group Chief Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, and others in Pink Residency reference. The case was taken up by AC Judge Azam Khan. Accused Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others were indicted by the court in the reference, however, the accused refused to accept charge sheet against them and pleaded innocent.

Later, the court after summoning three witnesses in the reference adjourned the hearing till October 16. The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi branch had filed a reference against the chief executive officer (CEO) of Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, former assistant commissioner Muhammad Garho and others.