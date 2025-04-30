Justice Ayesha Malik conferred honorary degree by UoL

Justice Ayesha Malik has got honorary degree from the prestigious University of London by the Chancellor University of London, Princess Royal, Princess Ann at the prestigious Barbican Centre.

The degree was given in the light of Justice Ayesha’s significant contribution and achievements in the field of law in Pakistan and her becoming the first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of University of London Professor Wendy Thomson, Dean Undergraduate Laws Patricia Mckellor, Mr. Saad Wasim Regional Head South Asia University of London and Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Founder & CEO TMUC Higher Education Group. It is indeed a historic moment for Pakistan and for the Judiciary of Pakistan and shall rightly inspire rising cohorts of youth in legal profession worldwide.

Justice Ayesha has done her LLM from prestigious Harvard University and worked in the field of law for more than 28 years and is known for her extraordinary judgments. Justice Ayesha become the High Court Judge in Lahore in 2012 and was elevated to be the first female Supreme Court Justice in 2022 due to her contribution in the Lahore High Court.