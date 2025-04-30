Pakistan positions itself as ‘Leading Digital Nation’ at DFDI Forum

The two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum concluded on Wednesday with a strong pledge to position Pakistan as a regional leader in technology, information technology (IT), and information and communication technology (ICT).

The event saw participation from more than 45 countries, with over 40 international companies and startups showcasing their products. Around 35 ministers and official delegations from various countries attended, along with over 30 global speakers and more than 50 CEOs from leading IT firms.

Organized by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the DFDI Forum 2025 was aimed to promote Pakistan as a key destination for digital investment and innovation.

The forum brought together investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and tech experts from around the world to explore opportunities in the growing digital economy.

While speaking at the closing ceremony, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said that Pakistan is ready to become a hub of technology and digital investment.

She pointed to strong public-private partnerships, progressive policies, and a growing number of skilled IT professionals as key strengths.

“Today, we can proudly say that if you invest in Pakistan, we will make sure the magic happens for you,” the minister said.

She emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors, international partners, and development organizations to unlock Pakistan’s full potential – not only in IT but also in agriculture, healthcare, finance, education, and manufacturing.

“Technology is no longer limited to one sector. It now plays a role in every field and is essential for overall development,” she added, noting that the digital shift brings both challenges and new opportunities for growth.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s demographic advantage, with nearly 150 million young people under the age of 30, which she said gives the country a promising future in digital innovation.

She also outlined key policy initiatives, including the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, the National AI Policy, the Cybersecurity Policy, the development of technology parks and special technology zones, and support for a strong startup ecosystem and the transition to a cashless economy.

“Pakistan now offers a complete digital ecosystem driven by leadership, vision, and talent. We are no longer followers-we are ready to lead,” she said.

The minister credited the Prime Minister’s leadership for steering these efforts and noted that around 75,000 IT graduates and 300,000 certified professionals join the workforce every year, providing a solid base for growth.

“We are at a turning point-ready to digitally transform our economy, society, and governance,” she said, calling on global investors to “grow with us.”

She announced that Pakistan will assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) in 2026 and expressed hope for expanding regional technology corridors to ensure access to markets, talent, capital, and best practices.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja also thanked the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce, local administration, security agencies, and especially the private sector for their support.

She appreciated the Ministry of IT and its affiliated organizations, including the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), for their role in organizing the event. She acknowledged the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for adopting a “whole-of-government” approach that has helped build investor confidence in Pakistan.