Gold price dip by Rs3,400 to Rs345,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.3,400 and was sold at Rs.345,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.349,200 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2,915 to Rs.296,467 from Rs. 299,382 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down to Rs.271,771 from Rs. 274,443. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver went down by Rs.70 and Rs.6o to Rs.3,427 and Rs.2,938 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.34 to $3,276 from $3,310 whereas silver rates went down by $0.70 to $32.27, the Association reported.