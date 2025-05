Pakistan’s international bonds dropped more than 1 cent on Wednesday after Islamabad said it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action soon as tensions escalate between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The 2036 bond suffered the biggest decline, falling 1.3 cents to be bid at 71.85 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed, though bid-ask spreads of around 1 cent pointed to limited liquidity.