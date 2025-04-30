Nadia Khan applauded for patriotic stand against India

Pakistani TV personality and actress Nadia Khan is being hailed online for her bold and unapologetically patriotic remarks regarding the recent Pahalgam incident in India.

As the daughter of a retired army officer, Nadia has long supported national causes and is now earning even more respect for her firm stance in exposing what she alleges to be India’s recurring war strategies aimed at defaming Pakistan.

Nadia Khan questioned the authenticity and timing of the Pahalgam incident, suggesting it was another false flag operation orchestrated by India. “Why did this happen? They aim to halt Pakistan’s water supply in accordance with the Indus Water Treaty. This always happens when key US or Western delegates visit India,” she stated, drawing parallels with past incidents like the Samjhota Express blast and the Mumbai attacks.

In a video that went viral, she accused India of sacrificing its citizens for political motives, stating, “We are not fools. The world is no longer fooled. The Pakistani nation is standing tall.”

Social media users resonated with Nadia’s fierce words. One fan commented, “Nadia Khan speaks against India because she’s not hungry for Bollywood.” Another wrote, “This is why I love Nadia; she’s so feisty and honest.” Fans also praised her for staying loyal to her roots and prioritising her national identity over potential career opportunities across the border.

She was also praised alongside fellow actress Mishi Khan for being among the few in the entertainment industry to speak openly in support of Pakistan during politically sensitive times.

In a time when many celebrities remain cautious or silent on geopolitical issues, Nadia Khan’s bold voice has emerged as a symbol of unapologetic patriotism. Her statements continue to be circulated widely online, with many calling her a “true daughter of the soil.”