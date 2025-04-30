Hamza Ali Abbasi sparks debate over women’s modesty!

Renowned Pakistani actor and social commentator Hamza Ali Abbasi has stirred fresh discussion around women’s modesty and religious obligations after making strong remarks on social media.

Speaking on the traditional Islamic perspective regarding women’s dress and public presence, Abbasi emphasised that, ideally, women should not leave their homes without necessity. However, if they must, he stated, they should be fully covered from head to toe with a chadar (shawl). He further clarified that while covering the head is commendable, it is not strictly obligatory in Islam, nor is wearing a dupatta.

“Aurat ko ghar se awal to nikalna nai chahiye, nikalain to A to Z sar se leke paun tak unko chadar mein nikalna chahiye. Sar ka parda karlain to theek hai warna wo farz nai hai na dupatta farz hai,” Abbasi said in his widely circulated Instagram post.

His comments have reignited debates online, with many users praising him for advocating modesty in line with Islamic teachings, while others criticised his views as reinforcing restrictive social norms. Some religious scholars and social activists have weighed in, highlighting the important distinction between cultural expectations and actual religious obligations.

Abbasi’s statement underlines an ongoing conversation in Pakistani society about the difference between Islamic guidance and cultural tradition. It also reflects broader concerns about women’s rights, personal freedom and how religious teachings are interpreted in modern times.

Known for his outspoken views on faith and society, this is not the first time Hamza Ali Abbasi has sparked public discourse. As debates continue to unfold, many are calling for deeper, more nuanced discussions on personal faith, societal pressure and women’s autonomy within religious frameworks.