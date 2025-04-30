Veena debuts in music with ‘Yaar Da Muhalla’

Veena Malik has made her official debut in the music industry with the release of her album Sohne Mukhre.

Her track ‘Yaar Da Muhalla’ is trending on YouTube, marking her return to the spotlight.

Veena, once a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, is making a striking return – not through film or television, but with music.

After years of stepping back from the limelight, the actress and model has reintroduced herself to the public.

The album’s standout track, ‘Yaar Da Muhalla’, has quickly caught the public’s attention.

It has gained over 345,000 views on YouTube in just a few days.

Its growing popularity has also extended to other social media platforms, where fans are widely sharing and commenting on the music video. One said: “Her vocals are absolutely amazing.”

Another wrote: “Listening to this on repeat.” The track features lyrics by Qaiser Nadeem, music composed by Tabish Tafu, and production by Saeem Azhar.