Pakistan army hits back at indian firing on LoC

Indian forces violated the ceasefire late on April 29 along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kayani and Mandal sectors. They opened fire using small arms without provocation. The Pakistan Army responded strongly and effectively, targeting Indian posts and damaging several of them.

Shortly after, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) detected four Indian Rafale jets patrolling near the LoC. The PAF responded immediately, forcing the Indian aircraft to retreat. These tensions followed reports of increased Indian military activity in the area.

Relations between the two neighbours have worsened after a deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. India blamed cross-border elements but gave no evidence, while Pakistan denied involvement and demanded an independent probe.

In response to India’s actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan warned of more diplomatic and military steps. Officials said Islamabad has credible intelligence of a possible Indian strike in the coming days.