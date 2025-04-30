KKR spinners outclass DC to seal crucial IPL 2025 victory

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinners delivered a match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 48 of IPL 2025. The contest, billed as a battle of spin, saw both sides go head-to-head in a tactical game, but KKR’s spin unit held its nerve better in crunch moments. The turning point came when DC collapsed from a strong 136/3 to 160/8, losing five wickets to Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Earlier in the match, KKR posted 204 runs after a blazing Powerplay start at 79/1. DC spinners pulled things back, keeping the target within reach. Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis led a strong chase, bringing the equation down to 69 off 41 balls. But Narine’s tight lines and smart lengths triggered a collapse, as he finished with 3/29, removing Axar, Stubbs, and Du Plessis.

Anukul Roy, playing his first match of the season, also impressed with disciplined bowling early on. He dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Porel and kept du Plessis quiet. KKR’s spinners bowled slightly quicker and shorter on average compared to DC’s, and it paid off. They picked six wickets and conceded fewer boundaries, keeping pressure on throughout the innings.

Varun had a poor start, conceding 31 in his first three overs, but bounced back with two vital wickets in his final over. Despite fan poll results being nearly even, KKR’s spin attack clearly had the final say. With this win, KKR grabbed two crucial points and strengthened their playoff chances.