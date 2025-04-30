Lahore high court bans sale of rickshaws without license

The Lahore High Court has ordered all rickshaw dealers to stop handing over vehicles to buyers who lack a valid driving license. This decision came during a hearing on controlling smog and environmental pollution, where authorities discussed new safety and registration procedures.

The court stated that rickshaw manufacturers must not sell vehicles without fitness certificates. It stressed that manufacturers and dealers should create clear rules for the sale of rickshaws. Without meeting legal requirements, dealers and manufacturers will not receive license renewals.

Moreover, the court emphasized that the Transport Department must ensure all conditions are met before allowing any sales. It also directed that any expansion in manufacturing licenses must follow strict guidelines to reduce pollution.

The court gave the Transport Department until May 2 to submit a full report. These actions aim to reduce air pollution and ensure safer roads by enforcing stronger regulations on rickshaw sales and usage.