India may attack in 24 to 36 hours, warns Pakistan’s information minister

Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, warned that India may launch a military strike on Pakistan within 24 to 36 hours. He said intelligence reports confirm that India plans to use the Pahalgam attack as an excuse for aggression. Tarar called the Indian claims false and politically motivated.

He added that Pakistan will give a strong and clear response to any Indian action. Tarar stated that Pakistan rejects India’s role as a judge and enforcer in the region. He said Pakistan has faced terrorism for over twenty years and always condemns it in all forms.

Tarar said if war breaks out, the blame will fall on India alone. He warned that any military move will lead to serious damage across the region. Pakistan, he added, is fully ready to defend its borders, people, and sovereignty at any cost.

He reminded the global community that Pakistan offered a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack. However, India rejected this peace offer and chose a path of conflict. Tarar said this decision shows India’s real intentions and could lead to dangerous results for the whole region.