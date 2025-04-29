Gladiators inflict humiliating 10-wicket defeat on Sultans

Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday stunned Multan Sultans with a humiliating 10-wicket victory in the 18th fixture of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Gladiators registered their fourth win of the PSL 10 with a resounding 10-wicket triumph over Sultans. Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, the Gladiators got off to a flying start, with opener Finn Allen taking the attack to David Willey in the second over, smashing two sixes and a four for 17 runs to set the tone early. Skipper Saud Shakeel provided solid support, adding timely boundaries to maintain momentum. The openers reached 38-0 in just four overs and brought up their 50-run partnership shortly after, easing the pressure on the chase. By the end of the powerplay, Quetta had raced to 74-0, showcasing sheer dominance. The Gladiators crossed the finish line with 79 deliveries to spare, as Allen launched a six off Usama Mir to seal the victory. Allen remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 deliveries, while Saud Shakeel scored an impressive 42* off just 20 balls. This victory marked the first time in PSL history that Quetta Gladiators won a match by 10 wickets.