Mob lynches man for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during local match in Karnataka

Karnataka Interior Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday confirmed that an unidentified individual was lynched by a mob last week in his state during a local cricket match for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Speaking during a press conference, a video of which was shared on the X account of The Press Trust of India, the minister confirmed the incident, saying, “A mob lynching was reported, however, the identity of the victim could not be ascertained. He was rooting for Pakistan during a local cricket match while shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” he said. The minister added that it was not yet known whether the victim was from Karnataka or came from elsewhere, adding that as soon as people in the crowd saw him rooting for Pakistan during the match, a few of them gathered and started assaulting him.