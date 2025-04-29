Sumsum Group celebrates launch of Grand II Project in Karachi

In a magnificent display of ambition and celebration, Sumsum Group hosted the splendid inauguration ceremony of its Grand II Project in Karachi, graced by luminaries from the business, political, and social spheres.

The evening was brought to life with vibrant performances of traditional folk dances and spirited stand-up comedy, enchanting the distinguished gathering.

Among the esteemed guests were Mr Hassan Bakhshi, Chairman of ABAD; Mr Khurram Jaffrani, CEO of AdPulse; and Mr Johar Iqbal, President of DEFCLAREA (Defence & Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents).

Chairman Mr Asif Sumsum, alongside Directors Mr Murtaza Sumsum and Mr Mujtaba Sumsum, extended a heartfelt welcome to all attendees, eloquently recounting the Group’s remarkable journey thus far and sharing an inspiring vision for the future.

Guests lavished praise upon the endeavours of Sumsum Group, voicing their firm belief that the Grand II Project would herald not only fresh success for the Group but also enduring benefits for the wider community.