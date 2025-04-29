BDS graduation ceremony organized at UoL

BDS graduation ceremony for Palestinian students was organized at the University of Lahore under the auspices of the University College of Medicine and Dentistry (UCMD), in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan attended as the chief guest, while Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir attended as guests of honor.

The graduation ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty members and students, including the Chairman of the University of Lahore, Owais Rauf, Deputy Chairman, Uzair Rauf, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Zahoor Zahid. At the ceremony, UCMD presented certificates to Palestinian students upon completion of their BDS clinical hours.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan, Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Chairman Owais Rauf distributed degrees to Palestinian students on completion of their BDS studies.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest Malik Ahmed Khan said that after the destruction of hospitals and medical colleges in Gaza, at the request of the Palestinian government, the Pakistani government accommodated Palestinian students in various private and government institutions.

Addressing the ceremony, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zahoor Zahid said that what the Pakistani government and educational institutions are doing for us is not just a donation but an act of worship. We are grateful to Pakistan for supporting us in difficult times. We have many graduates who are educated in Pakistan and are currently holding government positions back at home.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir and President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman also spoke on the occasion.