India’s latest decision to block 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of independent journalists and media organizations, marks yet another alarming step in a string of provocative actions designed to control the narrative. Carefully tucked underneath the rhetoric of “national security” lies a disturbing pattern: the systematic erosion of free speech in the world’s largest democracy in a bid to make it all the more convenient for New Delhi to run wild with its hypocrisy.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting accused the blocked channels of “threatening national security.” Yet a closer examination reveals a different story. Most of them drew the ire because of their focus on offering ordinary Indians alternative perspectives on contentious issues, particularly the Kashmir conflict, Modi’s human rights record, and the treatment of minorities. Their real offence appears to be challenging New Delhi’s preferred storylines, not posing any credible security threat.

This move fits a broader pattern. India’s digital censorship machinery has grown rapidly in recent years. The country has led the world in the number of internet shutdowns for five consecutive years. In 2023 alone, nearly 60% of all documented internet shutdowns worldwide took place in India, primarily in Jammu and Kashmir. To add to the tragedy, an unprecedented number of domestic journalists critical of the government is facing raids, arrests, and harassment under broad laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sedition statutes.

The image India likes to promote internationally–one of robust, pluralism–is increasingly at odds with reality. Reporters Without Borders now ranks India 159th out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly warned authorities against the”national security” rationale being used to silence voices of dissent.

The targeting of Pakistani digital platforms is particularly alarming, not because it can change the writing on the bloodied wall but hardens narratives, widens mistrust between India and Pakistan, and closes avenues for dialogue at a time when the region badly needs openness and communication. Pakistan calls upon international human rights organizations, media watchdogs, and the global digital community to take serious notice of this trend. Social media platforms must resist political pressure to silence legitimate journalistic work. India must be reminded that a true democracy does not fear different voices. It engages with them. *