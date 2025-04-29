The inaugural two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum, being held in Islamabad, marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s digital economy. With $700 million in investment commitments from global players and the participation of over 400 delegates and 200 IT and telecom companies from more than 30 countries, the summit does offer a rare glimpse of what our digital future could look like if managed wisely.

The numbers are promising. No denying that. In the first half of FY2024-25, ICT exports surged by 28 per cent to reach $1.86 billion. Foreign direct investment in the sector rose by 20 per cent. With 58.4 per cent internet penetration and nearly 73 million smartphone users, Pakistan presents a consumer base of significant scale. Major investors from North America, Europe, and the Gulf have repeatedly expressed confidence across diverse sectors: fintech, AI, agritech, and e-commerce. High-level participation, including from Digital Cooperation Organization member states, is lending further credibility to the proceedings.

Yet, beyond the photo opportunities and feel-good press statements, hard questions remain just as daunting as earlier. Can the government translate IT Minister Shaza Khawaja’s claim to position Pakistan as a pivotal hub for digital investments into real, on-ground progress? Or will these pledges fall prey to the same policy inconsistencies that have historically stifled any and all innovation?

The risks could not be spelt any clearer. Repeated internet shutdowns, VPN blocks, and a troubling national firewall trial have already dented our credibility. Add to that the ongoing X blockade and ad hoc censorship, and the government seems ready (some may say eager) to weaken its own pitch as a reliable digital investment destination. By some estimates, internet disruptions alone could cost the economy up to $300 million annually; a figure that puts the forum’s pledges in sobering perspective.

If Pakistan genuinely seeks to position itself as a hub for digital investment, a decisive policy overhaul is overdue. Open internet access needs to be safeguarded by law through a hard and fast end to politically motivated shutdowns. Spectrum management, similarly, would have to become transparent to facilitate fair 4G and 5G expansion.

Most importantly, the government must invest in its human capital. Without a workforce equipped with the skills to build, maintain, and innovate within the digital economy, even the most generous investment flows will dry up. Coding boot camps, vocational training centres, and startup seed funds are nothing short of necessities for a country that wishes to harness the potential of its youth bulge. For once, the opportunity is within reach. Let’s see if, this time around, Islamabad rises to the challenge. *