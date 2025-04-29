Karachi to get unified ride-hailing system and EV taxis, says Memon

The Sindh government has decided to unify all online taxi services operating in Karachi under a single system and expedite the launch of electric vehicle (EV) taxis.

An important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was specially attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Qasim Naveed Qamar, along with Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo.

The meeting reviewed the progress in establishing new Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers, as well as the performance of the existing centers in Karachi. It also discussed various models for providing EV taxis to the public on easy installments. Additionally, the meeting evaluated the initiative to provide scooters to working women and female students.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that providing quality, safe, and environment-friendly transportation facilities to the citizens of Karachi is the top priority of the Sindh government. He added that the launch of the EV taxi service will not only enhance the city’s taxi system but will also play a significant role in reducing environmental pollution.

He stated that efforts are underway to bring Karachi’s taxi system under a single, integrated, and modern framework. All taxi services will be organized under one umbrella to ensure safe, standardized, and legally compliant facilities for passengers. This unified system will help improve fare regulation, service quality, and vehicle inspection standards.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is also taking steps to empower women. In the first phase, 1,000 pink scooters will be provided free of cost to working women and female students. Swift measures are being taken to ensure the timely distribution of these scooters, aiming to make daily travel more convenient for women.

He stated that the aim is to shift the traditional buses currently operating in Karachi to other districts and transition the city’s entire bus system to electric vehicles (EVs). Double-decker buses for the citizens of Karachi are expected to arrive by June this year, while a large batch of new buses is anticipated by late June or early July.

He added that work is also in progress to establish charging stations, parking, and other essential facilities for EV vehicles in Karachi. Efforts will be made to allocate maximum funds for the procurement of new public buses in the budget for the next financial year.

Speaking at the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Qasim Naveed Qamar, said that efforts are being made to attract various local and international investors to the transport sector. He assured that the Sindh government will extend all possible support and facilities to these investors.