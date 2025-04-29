SHRC moves to strengthen Agriculture Workers Act 2019

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), in collaboration with AwazCDS-Pakistan and NARI Foundation, convened a consultation meeting of the Provincial Stakeholders Alliance to strengthen the implementation framework of the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act, 2019.

The meeting was chaired by SHRC Chairperson Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho and co-chaired by Secretary of the Human Rights Department, Mr. Akram Ali Khowaja. Representatives from key government departments-including Labour, Law, SESSI, the Minimum Wages Board, the Social Protection Authority, Local Government, and Women Development-as well as civil society organizations, participated in the session to review the draft rules of the Act and ensure a gender-sensitive, rights-based legal framework for women agricultural workers.

Mr. Detho emphasized that the consultation was held in compliance with the Sindh High Court’s order (C.P. No. D-6265 of 2024), with SHRC taking the lead role in issuing detailed recommendations. These recommendations aim to ensure that the implementation rules are legally precise, socially inclusive, and aligned with existing provincial laws. The SHRC recommended aligning the Act’s provisions with the Sindh Industrial Relations Act, 2013, and addressing the exclusion of agriculture in the Sindh Minimum Wages Act. It also proposed restructuring Rule 5 (Iddat Leave) to provide equivalent compassionate leave that respects cultural and religious diversity. Provisions on breastfeeding, childcare, and protection from harassment should be harmonized with provincial laws such as the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding Act, 2023, and the Sindh Domestic Violence Act, 2013.

It was further recommended that the implementation framework be linked with the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, to ensure district-level monitoring and service delivery. The SHRC also proposed realigning relevant rules with the operational framework of the Sindh Social Protection Authority to ensure clarity in the composition and responsibilities of the governing Board. The Commission presented a structured model for Tripartite Arbitration Boards (TABs), with representation from women agricultural workers, landowners, relevant government departments, and civil society. Additionally, it recommended referencing the Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950, to safeguard women against exploitation and eviction related to land and tenancy issues.

Mr. Zia Ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, appreciated the Government of Sindh’s commitment to enacting this landmark law and emphasized the importance of strong implementation mechanisms. Sindh remains the first province in Pakistan to pass legislation exclusively focused on the rights of women agricultural workers-marking a major milestone for gender justice in the labor sector. Discussions also focused on formally recognizing women in agriculture as workers, enabling union formation, and integrating labor protections with social security frameworks. Emphasis was placed on the need for coordinated registration systems with BISP and local government bodies to ensure the inclusion of vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women.

Mr. Rejhu Mal assured the participants that the recommendations would be reviewed for incorporation into the revised rules. He also shared that the Labour Department has already held consultations with stakeholders to gather input and suggestions.

Concluding the session, Secretary Human Rights Department Mr. Akram Ali Khowaja stated, “The empowerment of women in agriculture must go beyond policy rhetoric. These rules must be legally sound, socially inclusive, and administratively enforceable to ensure protection, dignity, and justice for Sindh’s women agricultural workers.”