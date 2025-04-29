SACM announces aid for victims of road tragedy

Following a devastating road accident near Tong that claimed the lives of 18 members of the Kolhi community and left more than 20 others injured, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Minority Affairs, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, visited the injured and met with the families of the deceased to offer condolences and support. During his visit, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani individually met with the injured, inquired about their health, and assured them that the Government of Sindh would cover the full cost of their medical treatment. He later met with the grieving families of the deceased and expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with them during this tragic time.

In a statement to the media, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, who also serves as the President of the Pakistan People’s Party Minority Wing in Sindh, announced financial aid for the affected families. According to the announcement, the family of each deceased individual will receive Rs. 200,000, while each injured person will be granted Rs. 50,000. Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi, Member of the Provincial Assembly Ms. Tanzila Qambrani, Special Assistant to the CM Veerji Kolhi, and PPP Taluka Thana Boola Khan President Bhagwandas Kohistani accompanied Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani. PPP leaders expressed their profound grief over the incident and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting minority communities.

“The Pakistan People’s Party has always stood by the oppressed and minorities, and we will not leave these families alone in this hour of need,” said Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani. He added that immediate medical assistance is being provided to the injured, and the provincial government is taking full responsibility for their treatment. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of minority’s remains a top priority for our party and government,” Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani emphasized.