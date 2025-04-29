Narcotics Control Dept cracks down on drug pushers

On the instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Narcotics Control Department is cracking down on drug peddlers. The Sindh Narcotics Control Department has recovered 6.5 kg hashish and heroin in various operations. According to the details, the Narcotics Control Department Rohri Circle, led by AETO Qamaruddin Sial and ETI Mohammad Yaqub Jagirani, recovered 6 kg of high-quality hashish from a passenger coach during a search at the Central Jail Road check-post and arrested three accused, including two women. The three arrested accused Safia Bangulzai, Shazia Bangulzai and Sajid Bangulzai are relatives and have been involved in drug smuggling before.

The accused women had tied the hashish on their bodies in a special way while the accused Sajid was trying to smuggle the hashish through a handbag. All three accused were traveling from Quetta in passenger coach number BSC-298. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Department Sanghar Circle, while conducting an operation led by Excise Inspector Mazhar Zardari, recovered 450 grams of hashish from the possession of an accused Kamran Ali son of Habibullah. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. Moreover, the Hyderabad Circle team arrested an accused in a raid in the Hosri area and recovered 150 grams of heroin. Further investigation is underway against the accused.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while congratulating the concerned officers and their team for the successful operations against drug smuggling, has directed to further tighten the noose around the drug dealers and continue indiscriminate and vigorous operations.