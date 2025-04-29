Ombudsman urges public to get their complaints registered

The fifth Brand Ambassador Program seminar was held at SZABIST University Clifton in collaboration with Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and SZABIST University Karachi in which Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput participated as chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput said that the aim of the Brand Ambassador Program is to spread public awareness about the department through young students.

He said that according to a recent survey report by the World Bank, 25 percent of Pakistan’s population is living below the poverty line, while the population of Sindh is 50 million, but the complaints registered with the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh are only nine thousand.

Mohammad Sohail Rajput said that people’s distrust, disinterest, fear or lack of awareness can also be the reason for the decrease in the registration of complaints, so we have to convey this message to the people that the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh is also an institution for providing justice against irregularities in government departments where free and transparent justice is ensured to the people.

He said that “we are trying to resolve public complaints against government institutions in at least 90 days, we are also handling public interest cases on the basis of own-motion and Section 33”. He said that some complaints may be resolved late, but the satisfying thing is that justice is being delivered to the people.

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput also gave detailed answers to the questions of the students during the Q&A session in the seminar. Earlier in the seminar, Vice President of SZABIST University Imtiaz Qazi, in his welcome address, thanked Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput and his team for organizing the seminar. He said that the delayed justice is a denial of justice, however, the provision of free and prompt justice to the people by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh is a welcome move. Addressing the seminar, Registrar Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Masood Ishrat highlighted the aims, objectives and working methods of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office, while Advisor Rehana G Ali Memon informed the students about the Provincial Ombudsman Brand Ambassador Program.