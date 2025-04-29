Sindh lawyers end protests after CCI decision

Following the Council of Common Interests’ (CCI) decision to reject the controversial canal project from the Indus River, lawyers announced an end to all sit-ins except the one at Baberlo Bypass. The protestors at the Baberlo Bypass in Khairpur, who had been demonstrating for 12 days, celebrated upon hearing that the plan to construct new canals from the Indus River had been withdrawn. All Sindh Lawyers Action Committee declared an end to all other protests and announced that the strike in courts would also end from April 30. Lawyer leader Sarfaraz Metlo stated that a committee from their side would meet the Sindh government in Sukkur within 24 hours to discuss concerns about corporate farming. He added that other demands, such as the withdrawal of cases against lawyers and the return of seized vehicles, still stand. Meanwhile, more than 40,000 vehicles remain stranded due to ongoing protests in various parts of Sindh. It is worth noting that just a day earlier, CCI rejected the canal construction project from the Indus River, overturning ECNEC’s February 7 decision and referring the matter back to IRSA (Indus River System Authority) for further review. Additionally, the protest sit-in at the Sindh-Punjab border against the disputed canals has also ended, leading to the restoration of traffic in the area. President of the Obaro Bar Association said the week-long protest ended after their demands were accepted.