Rain expected in Sindh this week, says PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in parts of Sindh from May 2 to May 3, as a western weather system moves across the country. According to the PMD, the weather system will affect upper Pakistan between May 1 and May 5, bringing rain to northern regions and isolated showers to areas of Sindh in early May. Despite the rain forecast, the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist in Sindh, with Karachi likely to experience hot and humid conditions accompanied by strong winds over the next 48 hours. The PMD has advised the public to remain cautious, stay hydrated, and avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours. Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is forecast to continue across most parts of the country over the next twelve hours, with very hot conditions likely in central and southern regions. Temperature of major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 17°C, Lahore 27°C, Karachi 29°C, Peshawar 19°C, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 18°C, Gilgit 13°C, and Murree 16°C.