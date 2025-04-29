Saudi official rejects report Pakistani Hajj funds sent to wrong account

An official at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday rejected reports the Pakistan government had transferred Hajj funds for thousands of pilgrims to the wrong bank account, reiterating that the Kingdom’s electronic Hajj system operated with the “highest standards of transparency.”

Local news outlets this month published reports that Pakistani pilgrims could face delays in the Hajj journey as millions of Saudi Riyals meant for their expenses were mistakenly sent to an account linked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) instead of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj.

This year’s annual pilgrimage will take place in June, with nearly 89,000 Pakistanis expected to travel to Saudi Arabia under the government scheme and 23,620 Pakistanis through private tour operators. The total quota granted to Pakistan was 179,210, which could not be met.

“Recent claims in some Pakistani media outlets about ‘Hajj funds being sent to the wrong Saudi account’ are baseless and stem from a misunderstanding of the Hajj account management system and the ministry’s official electronic Hajj platform, which ensures the highest standards of transparency and accuracy,” the Saudi official said in a statement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to investigate why the total Hajj quota granted by Saudi authorities to Pakistan could not be utilized, particularly by private tour operators.

The Saudi official said the Hajj ministry had announced arrangements for this year’s pilgrimage at the end of last year’s Hajj season, emphasizing the importance of adhering to timelines for finalizing contracts and services. In meetings with Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry and private Hajj companies, it was agreed that all contracts would be completed according to the approved schedule.

“While Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs successfully completed all its pilgrims’ contracts without any notable challenges, a number of Pakistani [private] companies failed to finalize their pilgrims’ contracts within the designated time frame,” the Saudi official said.

“This has been observed in past seasons as well and resulted in the inability to complete entry procedures for these pilgrims to perform Hajj in the Kingdom.”

The Saudi official said it is working in “high-level coordination” with Pakistani authorities to complete Hajj arrangements.

Pakistan kicked off its Hajj flight operations on Tuesday morning with the first batch of 442 pilgrims departing from Islamabad for Madinah.

Separately, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday clarified that the Recognition Letters (RLs) issued to private Hajj operators (Munazzams) for Hajj 2025 were based on a provisional allocation of quota, contingent upon meeting all requirements set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry, in an official statement, emphasized that final quota confirmation was subject to timely compliance with mandatory conditions, including payments for essential services such as Kidana (Mina camps) and Tawafah. Operators who failed to meet these deadlines faced automatic reduction or cancellation of their quota by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah or its authorized bodies.

“As a result, only those Munazzams who fulfilled all requisite criteria are listed as active for Hajj 2025,” the statement noted.

The ministry also issued a stern warning that any operator found to be booking pilgrims beyond their verified quota would face strict legal action. Such cases could be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or other relevant enforcement authorities for further proceedings.