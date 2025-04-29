Punjab Law minister reviews counter-terrorism strategy

The second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism and Hardened the State Committee was held at the Punjab Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth,here on Tuesday.

The session focused on reviewing the implementation of the National Action Plan, improving law and order and enhancing security measures across the province.

Key updates included the progress of operations against terrorism, technological upgrades for law enforcement agencies, and strategic steps being taken to curb organized crime and protect foreign nationals in Punjab.

It was informed in the briefing that Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered 454 cases against miscreants in a year, challaned 488 suspects and secured convictions for 226 individuals.

During the period,15,776 combing operations were conducted across Punjab and convictions were secured in three cases related to terror financing.

The meeting was also briefed on the security of Chinese nationals. It was stated that installation of surveillance cameras under the Safe City project was completed in 15 districts and under Phase II, installation across Punjab will be completed by December.

Officials also presented records of actions taken against the beggar mafia.

Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal informed that laws were amended to impose stricter punishments on leaders of professional begging rings and separate barracks were allocated for the beggar mafia in Punjab’s jails.

Addressing the meeting, Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth said that construction of inter-provincial check posts was ongoing to ensure peace with 31% of the construction work already completed.

He added that law enforcement agencies were being equipped with modern weapons and technology and drone surveillance will begin soon.

He added that the chief minister of Punjab was working tirelessly to ensure peace in the province.

Bherth also directed that a comprehensive policy be formulated to curb the illegal sale of petrol.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Additional IGP Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, senior officials from CTD, Special Branch, Safe City, SPU, Excise, Customs and other law enforcement agencies.