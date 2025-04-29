NAB distributes Rs 300 million among housing scheme victims

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distributed cheques worth Rs 300 million to over 500 affectees of four housing schemes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during a ceremony held at its headquarters on Tuesday.

The ceremony, presided over by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmed, featured the distribution of compensation cheques to victims of four fraudulent housing schemes: Al-Haram City, Ghauri Town, Gulshan-e-Rahman, and Arain City.

It is pertinent to mention that in the first phase, billions of rupees recovered by NAB’s efforts had already been distributed among the affectees of these housing schemes, and today, in the second phase, further checks were distributed among the affectees.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General NAB Syed Ehtisham Qadir Shah, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Region Waqar Ahmed Chohan, and other senior officers.

Addressing the gathering, NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmed emphasized that recovering and promptly returning citizens’ money lost to fraudulent housing schemes and investment scams remains the Bureau’s highest priority.

He emphasized that the strict legal action is being taken against those elements involved in such corrupt practices. He urged citizens to invest their hard-earned money in any project only after thorough investigation and satisfaction to avoid financial losses.

Chairman NAB stressed that the general public should be wary of those who deceive false promises.

Chairman Nazir Ahmed cautioned prospective buyers to thoroughly verify critical aspects before committing to any housing scheme. He stressed the importance of confirming proper land ownership, No objection certificate (NOC), valid regulatory approvals, compliant architectural plans, and the developer’s established credibility.

Furthermore, Chairman NAB announced that in the future, NAB will directly transfer the recovered amounts from the accused to the bank accounts of the affectees to provide further convenience to the public.

Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi, stating that NAB Rawalpindi Region has recovered Rs 328 billion in the last 25 years and returned the looted money to the public. He commended the performance of NAB officers and staff whose continuous efforts have made the return of a record amount of looted money possible.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Region Waqar Ahmed Chohan briefed on the investigations and cases against these housing schemes by NAB Rawalpindi. He informed that through NAB’s efforts, today, cheques worth Rs 96.228 million were distributed among 207 affectees of Al-Haram City, Rs 180 million among 186 affectees of Ghauri Town, Rs 10.42 million among the affectees of Gulshan-e-Rahman, and Rs 12.529 million among the affectees of Arain City.

Chairman Nazir Ahmed reiterated NAB’s resolute stance against housing scheme fraudsters, emphasizing rigorous legal action against all offenders regardless of whether they operate domestically or attempt to escape accountability by fleeing overseas.

Their National identity cards and passports will be blocked. Under the law, their properties will be confiscated and auctioned, and the return of the looted money will be ensured in every possible way.

Separately, Director General (DG) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, and Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Zafar Abbasi on Tuesday called on Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, to discuss collaborative efforts for combating corruption and other malpractices.

During the meeting, the DG NAB briefed the CII Chairman on NAB’s ongoing efforts to root out corruption and sought the Council’s assistance in providing Islamic guidance on various fraudulent investment schemes that financially deceive the public, particularly in construction and housing sectors.

CII Chairman Dr. Raghib Naeemi appreciated NAB’s role in the fight against corruption and lauded the institution’s enhanced performance under the leadership of NAB Chairman, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nazir Ahmed.

He assured NAB of the Council’s support and stated that the CII will soon provide a comprehensive Shariah-based analysis of deceptive financial schemes affecting the public, which will be formally shared with NAB to aid in its legal and investigative proceedings.