Sanam Javed remanded for 6 days in road blockage case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a six-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to police in a case pertaining to anti-state slogans and road blockage during a political rally.

Sanam Javed was presented before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill by Islampura police, which sought a 20-day physical remand. The police informed the court that terrorism provisions had been added to the FIR registered against the PTI activist.

However, her counsel opposed the request, arguing that the case was initially registered in February and included only bailable offenses. He stated that terrorism charges were inserted 80 days later and urged the court to discharge his client from the case.

Following arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict for a short while before announcing the decision. The court approved a six-day physical remand and directed police to produce the accused upon the expiry of the remand term, May 5.

According to the FIR, Sanam Javed and other PTI workers organized a rally in front of Aiwan-e-Adl, where they blocked the road, resisted police action, and raised anti-state slogans.

Sanam Javed was taken into custody a day earlier outside Kot Lakhpat Jail following her appearance in hearings related to the May 9 incidents.

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in protest cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders facing cases related to the November 26 protest. The court also directed Umar Ayub to appear for investigation.

The hearing took place in the court of Judge Abual-Hasanat Zulqarnain. PTI leaders Umar Ayub, Ali Bukhari, and Shoaib Shaheen appeared in person.

Sher Afzal Marwat submitted a request for exemption from attendance on medical grounds.

Similar exemption pleas were filed on behalf of Niazullah Niazi and Shehryar Afridi. The court accepted all these requests.

The court instructed Umar Ayub to cooperate with the investigation team. It also extended the interim bail of all PTI leaders involved in the cases. The hearing on the pre-arrest bail applications was adjourned until June 24.

The cases are registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad, including Secretariat, Tarnol, Kohsar, and Shehzad Town. These cases stem from a protest held by PTI on November 26.