Omar Ayub trying to form his own group withing PTI, alleges Memon

Reacting to the statement of PTI leader Omar Ayub, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Omar Ayub plays on both sides of the wicket. Forget about Sindh, he has never been truthful even to Imran Khan. In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that Omar Ayub has changed parties and loyalties multiple times over the years and is now actively trying to form his own group within PTI. He added that certain PTI leaders like Omar Ayub secretly wish for their party founder to remain in jail so they can continue running their own political shops. Regarding the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP has given the country its Constitution, nuclear power, missile technology, and global recognition.