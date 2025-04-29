Shared Parenting — The Pakistani Perspective calls for reform

Advocate Fahad Ahmad Siddiqi’s Shared Parenting — The Pakistani Perspective is a significant contribution to family law discourse in Pakistan.

This revised second edition critiques the antiquated sole custody model, advocating for shared parenting as a legal presumption and social standard in a country where family laws are often rooted in colonial statutes. Siddiqi argues that the current legal framework, primarily the Guardians and Wards Act of 1890 and the Family Courts Act of 1964, fails to reflect modern familial needs. He emphasises that shared parenting promotes cooperation and nurtures children’s relationships with both parents, countering the adversarial nature of sole custody.

The book proposes essential amendments to institutionalize shared parenting, including

Introduction of shared parenting provisions in the Family Courts Act.

Mandatory submission of Parenting Plans during litigation.

Lowering the presumptive maternal custody age from five to two years.

Enhanced court authority to penalize violations of access orders.

Siddiqi grounds his arguments in Islamic jurisprudence, demonstrating that shared parenting aligns with Islamic values and challenges the notion that custody should favor one parent. This cultural framing is crucial in a society where religious considerations heavily influence legal norms.

The book draws on developmental theories, presenting evidence that children benefit emotionally and psychologically from involvement with both parents. Siddiqi also addresses Parental Alienation Syndrome, advocating for legal recognition and penalties for manipulative behaviors that harm children’s well-being.

Shared Parenting — The Pakistani Perspective is a call for reform, providing a comprehensive roadmap for a more equitable family law system. It serves as an essential resource for legal professionals, parents and advocates for child rights, emphasising the urgent need for a shift toward shared parenting in Pakistan.