From the Banking Desk to the Mic: Meet Pakistani Singer Hassaan Munir, Dubai’s Rising Rap Artist Blending Hustle and Healing

Hassaan Munir, known in the music world as Hassaan on the Mic, is not your average rapper. A lyricist, DJ, and artist with a striking debut, his breakout single “Bhai Ki Game On Hai” has already surpassed 300,000 views on YouTube, capturing attention for its infectious energy, lyrical finesse, and authentic storytelling. But music is just one layer of a much deeper journey.

Born on February 18,1981 in Lahore and raised in Dubai, Hassaan carries the weight and wisdom of both cultures, blending street-smart ambition with introspective soul. His lyrics speak to personal battles, cultural duality, and the quiet confidence of someone who’s found his voice after years of silence.

By day, Hassaan is a seasoned banker—sharp in the boardroom, but always thinking in bars. By night, he transforms into an artist on a mission. Beyond music, he’s also a certified yoga teacher, hypnotherapist, and Reiki healer, using these practices to navigate his inner world and connect more deeply with others. “Music and healing aren’t separate for me,” he says. “They’re two sides of the same coin—expression and transformation.”

With more songs in the pipeline, Hassaan is building a unique sonic identity rooted in truth, rhythm, and resilience. He’s not chasing fame—he’s building legacy. One verse at a time.