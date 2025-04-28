Heat spell to continue across Pakistan until April 30: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert, warning of soaring temperatures across the country till April 30 due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

In the southern regions, including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, daytime temperatures are forecast to remain 5 to 7 °C above normal till April 30.

Meanwhile, central and upper areas – including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan – are expected to experience temperatures 4 to 6 °C above normal.

Temperatures in cities including Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, and Multan are expected to reach or exceed 40°C. Meanwhile, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mithi, Sibi, and Turbat are likely to experience temperatures of 45 °C or higher. According to the PMD, Nawabshah recorded the highest temperature in the country on Sunday, reaching 48 °C. In Karachi, maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 36 and 38 °C. Humidity levels are reported at 76 percent, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 9 kilometres per hour.