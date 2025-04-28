SMIU rally denounces India’s water aggression

Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) organized a rally in the favour of Pakistan and against Indian allegations and its decision to cancel the Indus Waters Treaty, here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai led the rally, which was commenced from the Main Building of the university and culminated near I.T. Tower of the university.

Following the rally, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai addressed the participants of the rally at Talpur House, where he strongly condemned the Indian false allegation against Pakistan and said that India has no proof of such false allegations, that is why India has been isolated in the world.

He further said India itself carrying out state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and killing innocent Kashmiris daily.

The Vice Chancellor said Pakistan is itself facing terrorism in its two provinces: Balochistan and KPK, hence our country is itself victim of terrorism, but now the world knows hypocrisy of India and we demand that the international community must condemn India on its hostility with Pakistan and cancellation of Indus Waters Treaty. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rightly said that an independent inquiry must be conducted by an independent international team about Indian allegation.

He said that India’s water blackmailing is an act of hostility, therefore we strongly condemn it. He also said that restricting water of Pakistan is an act of war, therefore we are fully supporting our government of Pakistan and our armed forces. We all shall safeguarded our country during any Indian aggression.

The rally was attended by deans of different faculties, chairpersons of different departments, heads of different administrative departments, faculty, officers, other employees and students.