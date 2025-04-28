KPT flyover closed for one month: alternative routes announced

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated repair work on the KPT flyover, leading to its closure for one month, according to traffic police.

Barriers have been placed to block access, while the work will be carried out in three phases across different sections of the flyover.

Due to the closure, heavy traffic flow has been reported, causing difficulties for commuters, according to Traffic Section Officer (SO) Traffic.

Vehicles heading from Baloch Colony towards Qayyumabad are now being diverted under the flyover, said SO Wali Muhammad Mastoi.

Motorists wishing to travel towards Defence must now make a detour via Qayyumabad Chowrangi, added SO Zaman Town.

Authorities have stated that repair work is expected to be completed within one month, after which the flyover will be reopened.