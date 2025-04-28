25,625 motorcycles impounded

The Sindh government continues to go for the throttle against traffic offenses. To date, 25,625 motorbikes have been impounded for traffic violations, 278 vehicles have been impounded and sent to court in the campaign against illegal rickshaw-like motorbikes (Qinqi), and 278 drivers have been arrested. Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that between April 16 and 28, 99 FIRs under Section 188, one case under Section 279 for reckless/speeding driving, and 21 cases under Section 341 were registered on model roads during the campaign. Additionally, 13 unregistered Qinqi were seized, 27 LPG/CNG kits were confiscated, and 4,119 challans were issued. He said that strict action was also taken against heavy and light transport vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 416 vehicles. Additionally, the cancellation of registration was recommended for 25 heavy and light transport vehicles, while 380 vehicles were conditionally suspended and released after technical improvements and fitness renewal. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is fully committed to making its roads safe, law-abiding, and convenient for citizens. He emphasized that this campaign is not a one-time action but part of a comprehensive reform process that will continue without any discrimination. He said that an effective campaign is also underway against illegal rickshaws, unregistered vehicles, and substandard CNG/LPG kits. He emphasized that sustainable change is not possible without public cooperation and urged all citizens, drivers, and transporters to ensure respect for the laws.