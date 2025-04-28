Physics paper leaks in Karachi’s matric exams

Matriculation exams in Sindh have become a joke as on Monday, on the 14th day of the exams, the Physics paper in Karachi was leaked 15 minutes before students could start solving it and was shared on WhatsApp groups. The incidents of paper leakages have made a mockery of the tall claims made by the board officials and the examination halls’ staff that they are coming down hard on those involved in this practice. The result is that students continue to cheat with impunity without any fear of being caught. In some instances, even invigilators have been seen helping the students solve papers.