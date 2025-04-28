Punjab govt vows to protect rights of media workers

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that she considers the protection of media workers’ rights and being their voice as her responsibility and mission. She said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the Punjab government has taken historic steps over the past year for the welfare of journalists and continues to undertake every possible effort for the betterment of the journalistic community.

She made these remarks at a prestigious dinner hosted in honour of journalists and columnists who received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the federal government. The event was attended by Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, Director General Public Relations Ghulam Saghir Shahid, and other distinguished guests.

The Information Minister said that providing accurate and authentic information to the public is the true responsibility of a journalist. Journalists who engage in fact-based reporting are always the standard-bearers of truth, and the awards they receive are a true acknowledgement of their hard work and professional abilities.

On this occasion, she also strongly criticized those elements disguised as journalists who promote lies, provocation, and misinformation through YouTube and social media, stating that such individuals do not deserve to be called journalists.

Azma Bokhari further mentioned that, following special directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, concrete and historic steps are being taken to resolve journalists’ issues, ensure their protection, and provide them with the necessary facilities.

The federal government has honoured renowned journalists Salman Ghani with Sitara-e- Imtiaz while Muzammil Suhrawardi, Nasrullah Malik, Kamran Shahid, and Muneeb Farooq have been conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Paying tribute to them, Azma Bokhari said that this honour is a matter of pride not only for the individuals themselves but for the entire journalistic community.