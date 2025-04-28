Fuel truck explosion in Noshki leaves over 40 injured

A massive explosion occurred in a fuel truck near the truck stand in Noshki district of Balochistan on Monday, following a fire that erupted at the scene. The explosion caused severe injuries to more than 40 people, many of whom were severely burned.

According to reports, the incident took place when efforts were underway to control the fire, which had started in an oil tanker at the truck stand. Firefighting vehicles and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, but as they were attempting to extinguish the blaze, a fire broke out in a fire truck as well.

Rescue sources confirmed that several individuals were badly burned in the explosion and were immediately rushed to hospitals for medical attention. Hospital officials stated that after receiving initial treatment, the more critically injured individuals would be airlifted to Quetta for further care.

The district administration issued a statement confirming that more than 40 people had been injured in the blast. The statement explained that the incident occurred while efforts were underway to control the blaze that had engulfed the fuel tank of the oil tanker parked at the stand.

Authorities also reported that members of the fire brigade suffered severe burns as they were close to the explosion.

Additionally, four police officers who were present to evacuate civilians from the area were also severely burned. People who were in the vicinity of the oil tanker were reported to have suffered burns to 70 to 80 per cent of their bodies.

The district administration further stated that the most critically injured individuals would be airlifted to Quetta via helicopter for specialised medical treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the subsequent explosion.