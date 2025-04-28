PTI activist Sanam Javed, husband arrested by Lahore police

Police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed and her husband, Professor Atiq, near Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, Express News reported on Monday.

The arrests came after Sanam Javed attended a court hearing related to the May 9 cases, involving several PTI leaders and workers accused in connection with political unrest following the events of May 9, 2023.

Sanam Javed has been a prominent figure linked to the May 9 protests, which led to a series of legal actions against PTI members.

Recently, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi cancelled the interim bail of 16 PTI leaders and workers, including Sanam Javed, in a separate case related to protests held on November 26.

During the bail hearing, Judge Amjad Ali Shah was informed by Prosecutor Zaheer Shah that the accused had repeatedly failed to appear in court over the past four months, allegedly misusing the court’s leniency and obstructing the investigation process.

Citing Supreme Court precedents, the prosecutor requested cancellation of their bails, which the court approved.

Among those whose bail was cancelled included former provincial minister Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, Mishal Yousafzai, Nadia Khattak, and journalist Sami Ibrahim, among others.