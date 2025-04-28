Bushra Bibi gets bail in multiple Nov 26 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended the bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder Imran Khan, in two cases registered in connection with the November 26 protest on Monday. The case was heard by Judge Abusl-Hasanat Zulqarnain of the ATC in Islamabad. Lawyers Ansar Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani Advocate submitted a request for exemption from appearance on behalf of Bibi. The court instructed that Bibi must be included in the investigation and adjourned the hearing until June 11. It is worth noting that two cases have been registered against Bushra Bibi at the Secretariat Police Station and Karachi Company Police Station.