China has called on both India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” after the two nations reportedly exchanged fire at the Line of Control (LoC) for the fourth consecutive night, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Addressing the escalating tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged both nations to de-escalate, stressing the importance of dialogue. “China hopes that the two sides will exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly handle relevant differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” he said during a regular press briefing. Guo further emphasized China’s support for measures aimed at cooling the situation.

Separately, the United States said on Monday it was in contact with both Pakistan and India and urged both sides to work towards a “responsible solution” as tensions escalated following a attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). A US State Department spokesperson told Reuters that Washington is “monitoring developments closely” and has engaged with both governments “at multiple levels.”

The United States reiterated its support for India following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where more than two dozen people were killed. Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for a neutral investigation. “This is an evolving situation,” the State Department spokesperson said, adding Washington “stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack.”