Alkhidmat sends 26th relief consignment for Gaza

The Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has dispatched a 40-ton consignment of humanitarian aid for the war-affected people of Gaza, which has now arrived in Amman, the capital of Jordan. The relief shipment, sent from Karachi on behalf of the Pakistani people, includes 20 tons of medicines, 5 tons of hygiene kits, and 15 tons of tents, according to Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan.

Speaking to media, Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman said that the aid was sent with the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He further said that earlier, during the month of Ramadan, the foundation had planned to dispatch 900 tons of relief goods via air cargo for the besieged and affected residents of Gaza. However, due to the closure of border crossings with Egypt and Jordan, the delivery could not be made during that period.

Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman noted that the successful dispatch of this aid was made possible through continuous diplomatic and administrative efforts by the Government of Pakistan, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, and Jordan’s Royal Medical Services.

Preparations for the shipment of an additional 900 tons of relief goods currently stored in Alkhidmat’s warehouses in Lahore and Karachi have been completed. In the coming days, medicines, tents, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and tinned food will be sent in phases aboard six to seven cargo planes, via Jordan and Egypt, to Gaza.

Previously, with the support of the Government of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, and the Royal Medical Services of Jordan, the Alkhidmat Foundation had sent 3,800 tons of relief goods valued at Rs6 billion to Gaza through 19 aircraft and four sea vessels.