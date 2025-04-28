KP govt failed to deliver on all fronts: Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government- led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed on all fronts to fulfill its promises made to people and address critical issues plaguing the province. Speaking to the media, during his visit to Kundi Model Farm, he expressed concerns over worsening governance, corruption, and a range of grievances affecting people in the province. Kundi pointed out that the provincial government had failed to meet the expectations of the people, in all departments, leading to administrative inefficiency. The Governor highlighted ongoing challenges such as deteriorating law and order, frequent terror attacks, poor road infrastructure and lack of basic healthcare facilities in hospitals. He said the education sector was also suffering, noting that several universities in the province were being run without vice-chancellors, depriving the youth of quality education. Kundi alleged the provincial government of auctioning jobs and postings. He also stressed that university pensioners were on the streets due to the government’s poor management. He called on the KP government to take pragmatic measures to address these pressing issues and work for the socio-economic development of the province. The Governor also addressed national security concerns, particularly following the recent blasts in North Waziristan. He reiterated that Afghanistan’s territory was being used to orchestrate terrorism against Pakistan, asserting that 70 to 80 percent of terrorism originates from across the border.