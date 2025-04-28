FIA arrests three agents involved in visa fraud, human trafficking

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone on Monday arrested three individuals involved in human trafficking and visa fraud,in a series of operations conducted across various regions.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested suspects have been identified as Tanveer Akhtar, Qaiser Nadeem and Akhtar Ali. These individuals were apprehended from different areas of Kamoke and Narowal.

The suspects allegedly deceived citizens by offering them job opportunities abroad and in the process,defrauded them of millions of rupees. Tanveer Akhtar was arrested during a raid at Madani Hotel Kamoke, where FIA officials recovered three Pakistani passports from his possession. However, he could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the passports. Akhtar had reportedly been charging citizens between 4 to 5 million rupees for promising them overseas employment opportunities.

In another operation, Qaiser Nadeem was arrested in Narowal. Nadeem had fraudulently obtained over 1.95 million rupees from a citizen by promising to send them to Romania for a job. Meanwhile, Akhtar Ali had collected over 5.4 million rupees from another individual,assuring them of a job in Cyprus. However,the suspects failed to fulfill their promises of sending the victims abroad. The arrested individuals,after collecting large sums of money,went into hiding but were tracked down by the FIA. Investigations are underway as the agency continues its efforts to curb human trafficking and visa fraud, added spokesperson.