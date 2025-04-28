Faysal Bank unveils financial results for Q1 2025

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) demonstrated resilient financial performance and on a standalone basis, reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of PKR 11.1 billion and net profit stood at PKR 5.1 billion. Impacted by reduction in policy rate and increase in the tax rate from 49% to 53%, Earnings Per Share decreased from PKR 4.29/- to PKR 3.39/. The Bank declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 1.5/- per share, i.e. 15%.

FBL’s total assets were at PKR 1.6 trillion, deposits at PKR 1.1 trillion, and net financing at PKR 643 billion+. The Bank has a healthy Advance to Deposit (ADR) ratio of 57.8% and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a solid 16.6%, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirement. The Bank’s financial performance underscores its solid business fundamentals, prudent risk management practices, and focus on innovation. These further cements FBL’s position as a key player in the industry, dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and value to stakeholders.