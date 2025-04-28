Lahore Digital Arts Festival marks six years of innovation, inclusion and imagination

This year marks the sixth anniversary of the Lahore Digital Arts Festival (LDF), a groundbreaking platform that has redefined the role of digital creativity in Pakistan.

Founded in 2019 by digital futurist Najamul Assar, LDF has become a beacon for artists working at the intersection of technology, culture and social impact.

Originally conceived after a collaboration with visual artist Omar Gilani on the project Pakistan+: A Journey through the Future, Najam recognised a stark absence of digital arts infrastructure within Pakistan’s cultural industries. LDF was launched to fill that void – and it has since grown into a multi-format, international festival with exhibitions, artist residencies, research and education at its core.

“There was talent everywhere, but no visibility or ecosystem to support digital artists,” says Najam, who is currently pursuing a PhD in Digital Arts at the University of British Columbia. “LDF began as a response to that gap – and it’s now become a movement.”

LDF’s evolution has been marked by both creative innovation and institutional impact. The festival has consistently introduced urgent global themes contextualized for Pakistani audiences. Its three flagship biannual themes — Post Reality, Metaverse Bodies and Women vs Machines — have addressed critical conversations around identity, embodiment, gender, power and digital truth.

In 2023, LDF hosted Pakistan’s largest digital arts gathering to date, welcoming over 25,000 visitors across nine venues in Lahore. The city-wide exhibition featured 74 artists from 14 countries and included immersive installations, performances and public engagement events. The festival also launched a landmark online course guiding artists on how to register and sustain themselves as digital entrepreneurs – an initiative that has already supported hundreds of emerging creatives.

Beyond exhibitions, LDF has produced foundational research, including a mapping of Pakistan’s digital arts industry and has built lasting collaborations with global partners like EUNIC.

At the heart of LDF is a deep commitment to accessibility and intersectionality. The festival routinely activates non-gallery spaces — public buildings, markets and streets – making digital art available to all, not just traditional art-goers.

“We want people to see LDF as theirs,” says Najam. “This is about expanding the cultural imagination of Pakistan – not just for artists, but for communities.”

Looking ahead, LDF is eyeing regional expansion with plans to bring curated exhibitions to cities across Pakistan. It is also in talks with international festivals to showcase Pakistani digital art abroad – further bridging local narratives with global audiences.

Founder Najam Ul Assar continues to lead the initiative while completing a PhD in Digital Arts under the mentorship of Dr Megan Smith at the University of British Columbia, becoming one of the first Pakistanis to pursue a doctorate in this field.